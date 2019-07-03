FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) Analysts See $0.30 EPS; SEB SA ORDINARY SHARES (SEBYF) Shorts Increased By 16.89%

SEB SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SEBYF) had an increase of 16.89% in short interest. SEBYF’s SI was 17,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.89% from 14,800 shares previously. It closed at $182.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to report $0.30 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. FVCB’s profit would be $4.13M giving it 15.93 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 24,338 shares traded. FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.25 billion. It offers cookware products, such as frying pans, saucepans, pressure cookers, kitchen tools and utensils, baking trays, and food storage containers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides kitchen electrics, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, meat grills, toasters, and multicookers; beverage making products, such as coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-tapping machines, and soya milk makers; and food preparation products consisting of food processors, beaters, mixers, blenders, and cooking food processors.

