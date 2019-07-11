FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) Analysts See $0.30 EPS; Blackrock Municipal Target Term Trust (BTT) Has 1.6 Sentiment

Blackrock Municipal Target Term Trust (BTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 32 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 20 sold and reduced positions in Blackrock Municipal Target Term Trust. The hedge funds in our database now own: 9.18 million shares, down from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Municipal Target Term Trust in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 11 Increased: 22 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to report $0.30 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. FVCB’s profit would be $4.21M giving it 15.91 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 12,967 shares traded. FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. provides various banking services and products in Fairfax, Virginia. The company has market cap of $268.03 million. It offers various personal and business banking services and products, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It has a 21.72 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business owner's guidance lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders, business mortgage loans, and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions, and bridge loans; and automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on various personal checking accounts.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust for 70,000 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv owns 140,000 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Narwhal Capital Management has 1.24% invested in the company for 257,164 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.86% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 399,534 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 115,668 shares traded or 30.51% up from the average. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) has risen 7.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.64% the S&P500.