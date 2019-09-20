Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) and Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) are two firms in the Packaging & Containers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Cryoport Inc. 17 24.52 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and Cryoport Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 0.00% -8.7% -3.7% Cryoport Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -21%

Volatility & Risk

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Cryoport Inc. on the other hand, has 0.81 beta which makes it 19.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Cryoport Inc. has 11.6 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cryoport Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and Cryoport Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.5% and 50.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 65.5% of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Cryoport Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 10.44% 10.15% -12.34% -2.6% -23.5% -1.69% Cryoport Inc. 3.65% 9.64% 44.05% 100.69% 45.18% 85.58%

For the past year Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Cryoport Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cryoport Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers printing base films used in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films used for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films used for vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films used for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films used for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance. The company markets and sells its products under Fuwei Films brand name for packaging, imaging, electronics, electrical, and magnetic products. It also exports its products to end-users and distributors primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as Neo-Luck Plastic Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. in April 2005. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Weifang, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hongkong Ruishang International Trade Co., Ltd.

CryoPort, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management software that automates the entry of orders, prepares customs documentation, and facilitates status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which are cryogenic dry vapor shippers that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; CryoPort Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper, which is in dry vapor form and based on the standard dry shipper technology, and utilizes an absorbent material to hold LN2. In addition, the company offers CryoPort Express SmartPak Condition Monitoring System that tracks the key aspects of each shipment; CryoPort Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric; and biological material holders that are containment bags used in connection with the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods using the CryoPort Express Shippers. CryoPort, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Worthington Industries and Pacific Bio-Material Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.