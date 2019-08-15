Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Packaging & Containers company, Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 65.5% of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Packaging & Containers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 0.00% -8.70% -3.70% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.29 1.42 1.21 2.48

The potential upside of the competitors is 13.61%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 10.44% 10.15% -12.34% -2.6% -23.5% -1.69% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. has -1.69% weaker performance while Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s peers have 42.12% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s peers’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers printing base films used in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films used for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films used for vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films used for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films used for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance. The company markets and sells its products under Fuwei Films brand name for packaging, imaging, electronics, electrical, and magnetic products. It also exports its products to end-users and distributors primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as Neo-Luck Plastic Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. in April 2005. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Weifang, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hongkong Ruishang International Trade Co., Ltd.