Fuwei Films (FFHL) Reaches $4.61 52-Week High; Tig Advisors Has Upped Orbotech LTD (ORBK) Position By $82.75 Million

The stock of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) hit a new 52-week high and has $4.79 target or 4.00% above today’s $4.61 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $15.06M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $4.79 price target is reached, the company will be worth $602,240 more. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 145,634 shares traded. Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fuwei Films Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $15.06 million. The firm offers printing base films used in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films used for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films used for vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films used for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films used for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance.

