Fuwei Films (FFHL) Reaches $3.38 After 5.00% Down Move; Price Michael F Raised By $1.82 Million Its Red Hat (RHT) Position

Price Michael F increased Red Hat Inc. (RHT) stake by 166.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price Michael F acquired 10,000 shares as Red Hat Inc. (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Price Michael F holds 16,000 shares with $2.92 million value, up from 6,000 last quarter. Red Hat Inc. now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat

The stock of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 11.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 57,980 shares traded. Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fuwei Films Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $13.80 million. The firm offers printing base films used in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films used for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films used for vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films used for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films used for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance.

