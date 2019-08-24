FutureFuel (FF) to pay $0.06 on Sep 17, 2019; Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Sellers Increased By 20.06% Their Shorts

FutureFuel Corp (NYSE:FF) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:FF) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. FutureFuel Corp’s current price of $10.35 translates into 0.58% yield. FutureFuel Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Nov 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 116,839 shares traded or 7.57% up from the average. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 13.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel

Wsfs Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) had an increase of 20.06% in short interest. WSFS’s SI was 1.15 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.06% from 958,200 shares previously. With 265,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Wsfs Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s short sellers to cover WSFS’s short positions. The SI to Wsfs Financial Corporation’s float is 3.77%. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 250,341 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2

Among 2 analysts covering Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wsfs Financial Corp has $51 highest and $47.75 lowest target. $49.38’s average target is 20.09% above currents $41.12 stock price. Wsfs Financial Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Boenning & Scattergood initiated WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Welcomes Corynn Ciber in Newly Created Role, Chief Digital Officer – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WSFS Financial Corporation’s A- Senior Debt Rating Reaffirmed by KBRA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Announces the Promotion of Long-Time Banker Charles Kueny to Vice President, Regional Manager for Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Math Shows IEFN Can Go To $27 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding firm for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It operates through three divisions: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It has a 13.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding firm for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It operates through three divisions: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It has a 13.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $29,905 activity. 2,895 shares valued at $29,905 were bought by EGGER TERRANCE C Z on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4.