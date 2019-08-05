FutureFuel (FF) to pay $0.06 on Sep 17, 2019; Shorts at CASTELLUM AB ORDINARY SHARES (CWQXF) Lowered By 10.62%

CASTELLUM AB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) had a decrease of 10.62% in short interest. CWQXF’s SI was 458,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.62% from 513,000 shares previously. It closed at $18.97 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

FutureFuel Corp (NYSE:FF) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:FF) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. FutureFuel Corp’s current price of $11.30 translates into 0.53% yield. FutureFuel Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Nov 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 94,625 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 13.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c

More recent Castellum AB (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Castellum – A Hold, Following Continued Excellence – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Castellum Demands A Minute Of Your Time – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Castellum AB 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The company has market cap of $5.59 billion. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. It currently has negative earnings. SEK 81 billion and comprises commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq. m.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold FutureFuel Corp. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 2.17% more from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). 16,111 are owned by Menta Capital Ltd Co. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 13,024 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 472,924 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 6,185 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century Incorporated invested in 0% or 54,471 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 36,935 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 39,813 shares. Mason Street Lc invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Paloma Mngmt invested 0.02% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) for 33,225 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P accumulated 0% or 11,943 shares.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $494.30 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 21.65 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $29,905 activity. Shares for $29,905 were bought by EGGER TERRANCE C Z.