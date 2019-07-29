FutureFuel (FF) to pay $0.06 on Sep 17, 2019; Nrc Group Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) Sellers Decreased By 26.37% Their Shorts

Nrc Group Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) had a decrease of 26.37% in short interest. NRCG’s SI was 46,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 26.37% from 63,700 shares previously. With 8,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Nrc Group Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG)’s short sellers to cover NRCG’s short positions. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 30,889 shares traded. NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) has declined 11.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500.

FutureFuel Corp (NYSE:FF) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:FF) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. FutureFuel Corp’s current price of $11.89 translates into 0.50% yield. FutureFuel Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Nov 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 84,189 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 2.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $29,905 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider EGGER TERRANCE C Z bought $29,905.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold FutureFuel Corp. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 2.17% more from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 26,800 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc holds 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) or 738 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 107,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,579 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) for 31,390 shares. Northern has invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management reported 38,800 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 12,953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,282 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 268 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 33,814 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 88,797 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei reported 9,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $520.11 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company has market cap of $460.41 million.

