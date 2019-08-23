FutureFuel (FF) to pay $0.06 on Sep 17, 2019; Insteel Industries (IIIN)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 57 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 52 reduced and sold stock positions in Insteel Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 14.86 million shares, down from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Insteel Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 30 Increased: 37 New Position: 20.

FutureFuel Corp (NYSE:FF) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:FF) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. FutureFuel Corp’s current price of $10.85 translates into 0.55% yield. FutureFuel Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Nov 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 60,000 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 13.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $474.61 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 23.18 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $29,905 activity. Shares for $29,905 were bought by EGGER TERRANCE C Z.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold FutureFuel Corp. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 2.17% more from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) for 26,800 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,590 shares. 12,953 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 247,814 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company holds 14,401 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Kbc Gru Nv has 0% invested in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Pnc Financial Gru invested in 557 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru owns 357,295 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 31,390 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 268 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,550 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 165,701 shares. Denali Advsrs Lc owns 327 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company has market cap of $364.63 million. The firm markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). It has a 22.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $109,221 activity.

Robotti Robert holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. for 225,160 shares. First Washington Corp owns 146,550 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.05% invested in the company for 344,791 shares. The Illinois-based Bruce & Co. Inc. has invested 0.78% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 60,781 shares.