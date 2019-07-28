FutureFuel (FF) to pay $0.06 on Sep 17, 2019; HOCHTIEF A G ORDINARY SHARES (HOCFF) Shorts Raised By 5.58%

HOCHTIEF A G ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) had an increase of 5.58% in short interest. HOCFF’s SI was 147,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.58% from 139,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1475 days are for HOCHTIEF A G ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HOCFF)’s short sellers to cover HOCFF’s short positions. It closed at $122.14 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

FutureFuel Corp (NYSE:FF) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:FF) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. FutureFuel Corp’s current price of $11.89 translates into 0.50% yield. FutureFuel Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Nov 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 81,350 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 2.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $29,905 activity. 2,895 shares were bought by EGGER TERRANCE C Z, worth $29,905.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold FutureFuel Corp. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 2.17% more from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) for 19,383 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Com stated it has 16,111 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Tocqueville Asset Management L P holds 11,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) for 41 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 56,445 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 24,844 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.06% or 107,590 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% or 13,024 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 88,797 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 9,853 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc invested 0% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 73,033 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 33,225 shares. Amg Natl Trust National Bank & Trust reported 46,429 shares stake.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $520.11 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.