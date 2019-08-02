FutureFuel (FF) to pay $0.06 on Sep 17, 2019; Balyasny Asset Management Trimmed By $10.85 Million Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) stake by 72.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 834,954 shares as Wpx Energy Inc (WPX)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 309,772 shares with $4.06M value, down from 1.14M last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc now has $3.95B valuation. The stock decreased 10.34% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 17.22M shares traded or 125.91% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’

FutureFuel Corp (NYSE:FF) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:FF) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. FutureFuel Corp’s current price of $11.56 translates into 0.52% yield. FutureFuel Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Nov 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 107,112 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 13.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $29,905 activity. $29,905 worth of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was bought by EGGER TERRANCE C Z.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold FutureFuel Corp. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 2.17% more from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,943 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Menta Capital Ltd Co reported 0.09% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,714 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 61,718 shares. Voya Inv Management has invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). 33,814 were reported by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. 165,701 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 17,523 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 40,451 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 2.58M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $505.67 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 22.15 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 37,955 shares. Northern Corp reported 0.01% stake. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 77,430 shares. Ci Inc accumulated 57,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Loews Corp holds 0% or 24,900 shares in its portfolio. Encompass Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.91% or 1.95 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 7.98M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 766,000 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Agf Investments Inc invested in 0.29% or 2.00 million shares. Smithfield Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 692,408 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd Liability reported 5,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Daruma Management Lc owns 247,766 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Veritable Lp has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $29.56M for 33.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 191,254 shares to 591,526 valued at $63.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) stake by 53,435 shares and now owns 78,022 shares. Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WPX Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of WPX in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28.