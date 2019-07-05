Futurefuel (FF) Shareholder First Quadrant LP Lowered Its Position; Stoneridge Investment Partners Boosted Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding by $1.61 Million

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Futurefuel Corp (FF) by 83.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 55,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,675 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143,000, down from 66,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Futurefuel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 7,529 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 2.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 27,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,445 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 43,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 942,939 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MPLX LP to Announce 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results August 1 – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Andeavor Logistics sale expected to close without issue – San Antonio Business Journal” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11,181 shares to 120,713 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,999 shares, and cut its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.

