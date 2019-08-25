Futurefuel (FF) Shareholder First Quadrant LP Has Trimmed Holding as Valuation Declined; Realpage (RP) Shareholder Highvista Strategies Lowered Position by $510,000

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 640,440 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Futurefuel Corp (FF) by 83.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 55,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.82% . The institutional investor held 10,675 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143,000, down from 66,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Futurefuel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $452.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 117,370 shares traded or 7.61% up from the average. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 13.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 67,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership owns 0.07% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 563,235 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Limited Liability reported 3.79% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 250,248 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares reported 0% stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 5,874 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 136,900 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs invested in 9,640 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0.08% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 135 shares. Geode Cap Management holds 0.01% or 763,966 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited reported 0% stake. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd accumulated 107,697 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,000 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 81,588 shares to 85,866 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 91,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

