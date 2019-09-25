FutureFuel (FF) Hit By BidaskScore Downgrade; Ecor1 Capital Lifted Xencor Ord (XNCR) Position By $11.09 Million

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased Xencor Ord (XNCR) stake by 13.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ecor1 Capital Llc acquired 277,128 shares as Xencor Ord (XNCR)’s stock rose 46.93%. The Ecor1 Capital Llc holds 2.34 million shares with $95.64M value, up from 2.06 million last quarter. Xencor Ord now has $1.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 282,257 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR

In a an analyst report revealed today, BidaskScore lowered shares of FutureFuel Corp (NYSE:FF) to a Hold rating.

More news for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Xencor (XNCR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” and published on October 31, 2018 is yet another important article.

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased Kezar Life Sciences Ord stake by 273,178 shares to 583,293 valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eiger Biopharmaceutical Ord stake by 459,600 shares and now owns 1.14 million shares. Argenx Adr Rep Ord was reduced too.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $813,994 activity. $377,587 worth of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares were bought by STAFFORD JOHN S III.

Among 2 analysts covering Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Xencor has $5200 highest and $42 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 31.25% above currents $35.3 stock price. Xencor had 7 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold XNCR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 364,291 shares. 12,105 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Lc. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 29,685 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 239,716 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 1.36M shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 499,344 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 17,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 30,283 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd owns 19,421 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 29,800 shares. Tekla Cap Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,382 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Northern Trust owns 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 611,797 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 5,610 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About FutureFuel Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FF) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FutureFuel Releases 2018 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 105,970 shares traded or 1.77% up from the average. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 13.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $503.05 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 24.57 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $29,905 activity. Shares for $29,905 were bought by EGGER TERRANCE C Z on Wednesday, June 5.