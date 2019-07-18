FutureFuel Corp. (FF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) compete with each other in the Chemicals – Major Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel Corp. 14 1.82 N/A 1.22 9.56 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 37 3.49 N/A 1.67 20.50

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FutureFuel Corp. and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than FutureFuel Corp. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. FutureFuel Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of FutureFuel Corp. and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel Corp. 0.00% 17.3% 14.1% Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 0.00% 20.8% 10.3%

Risk and Volatility

FutureFuel Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.74 beta. From a competition point of view, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FutureFuel Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. FutureFuel Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for FutureFuel Corp. and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 0 5 0 2.00

Competitively Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has an average target price of $40.8, with potential upside of 36.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of FutureFuel Corp. shares and 29.1% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares. 0.1% are FutureFuel Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 72.4% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FutureFuel Corp. -17.3% -18.97% -35.16% -29.79% -2.35% -26.73% Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. -0.72% -8.1% -15.26% -23.89% -38.84% -10.57%

For the past year Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has weaker performance than FutureFuel Corp.

Summary

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. beats on 10 of the 11 factors FutureFuel Corp.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry. This segment also offers performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers that enhance stain resistance and dye-ability to nylon and polyester fibers; various small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for a range of applications; and a family of acetal based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal, and phenol sulfonic acid. Its chemical products are used in various markets and end uses comprising detergent, agrochemical, automotive, oil and gas, coatings, nutrition, and polymer additives. The Biofuels segment produces and sells biodiesel. This segment also sells petrodiesel in blends; and engages in buying, selling, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. The Biofuels segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through railcars, tank trucks, and barges in the United States. The company was formerly known as Viceroy Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to FutureFuel Corp. in October 2006. FutureFuel Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications, such as electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives; supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as for cathodes for batteries; and sells lithium chloride solutions. Its lithium products are marketed under the QLithiumCarbonate, QLithiumHydroxide, and QLubelith brands. Further, it provides potassium chloride, a commodity fertilizer; potassium sulfate, a specialty fertilizer; and industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts under the QSodiumNitrate, QPotassiumNitrate, QPotassiumChloride, QBoricAcid, and Ultrasol brands, as well as sells other fertilizers and blends. The company sells its products through sales offices and a network of distributors worldwide. Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.