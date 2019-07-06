FutureFuel Corp. (FF)’s Financial Results Comparing With FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

As Chemicals – Major Diversified businesses, FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) and FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel Corp. 15 1.81 N/A 1.22 9.56 FMC Corporation 75 2.32 N/A 4.54 16.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of FutureFuel Corp. and FMC Corporation. FMC Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than FutureFuel Corp. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. FutureFuel Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than FMC Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has FutureFuel Corp. and FMC Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel Corp. 0.00% 17.3% 14.1% FMC Corporation 0.00% 15.1% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

FutureFuel Corp. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, FMC Corporation has beta of 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.2 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FutureFuel Corp. Its rival FMC Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. FutureFuel Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FMC Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

FutureFuel Corp. and FMC Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 FMC Corporation 0 2 8 2.80

On the other hand, FMC Corporation’s potential upside is 11.86% and its consensus price target is $94.73.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FutureFuel Corp. and FMC Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 95.4% respectively. 0.1% are FutureFuel Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, FMC Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FutureFuel Corp. -17.3% -18.97% -35.16% -29.79% -2.35% -26.73% FMC Corporation -4.15% -5.12% 3.61% 4.5% -2.74% 18.08%

For the past year FutureFuel Corp. had bearish trend while FMC Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

FMC Corporation beats FutureFuel Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry. This segment also offers performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers that enhance stain resistance and dye-ability to nylon and polyester fibers; various small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for a range of applications; and a family of acetal based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal, and phenol sulfonic acid. Its chemical products are used in various markets and end uses comprising detergent, agrochemical, automotive, oil and gas, coatings, nutrition, and polymer additives. The Biofuels segment produces and sells biodiesel. This segment also sells petrodiesel in blends; and engages in buying, selling, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. The Biofuels segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through railcars, tank trucks, and barges in the United States. The company was formerly known as Viceroy Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to FutureFuel Corp. in October 2006. FutureFuel Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The FMC Health and Nutrition segment offers microcrystalline cellulose for use in drug dry tablet binders and disintegrants, and food ingredients; carrageenan for use in food ingredients for thickening and stabilizing, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical encapsulates; alginates for food ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, healthcare, and industrial uses; natural colorants for use in foods, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; and omega-3 EPA/DHA for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical uses. The FMC Lithium segment offers lithium for use in batteries, polymers, pharmaceuticals, greases and lubricants, glass and ceramics, and other industrial uses. FMC Corporation was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.