FutureFuel Corp. (FF)’s Financial Results Comparing With AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) and AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) are two firms in the Chemicals – Major Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel Corp. 12 1.91 N/A 0.52 22.32 AdvanSix Inc. 27 0.51 N/A 2.39 10.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FutureFuel Corp. and AdvanSix Inc. AdvanSix Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than FutureFuel Corp. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. FutureFuel Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FutureFuel Corp. and AdvanSix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel Corp. 0.00% 5.8% 4.8% AdvanSix Inc. 0.00% 18% 7.3%

Liquidity

FutureFuel Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9 and 7.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AdvanSix Inc. are 1 and 0.5 respectively. FutureFuel Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AdvanSix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FutureFuel Corp. and AdvanSix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 86%. 0.1% are FutureFuel Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of AdvanSix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FutureFuel Corp. -4.35% -3.16% -18.82% -34.77% -13.12% -26.54% AdvanSix Inc. -3.21% 2.03% -13.06% -18.84% -34.76% 5.34%

For the past year FutureFuel Corp. has -26.54% weaker performance while AdvanSix Inc. has 5.34% stronger performance.

Summary

AdvanSix Inc. beats FutureFuel Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry. This segment also offers performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers that enhance stain resistance and dye-ability to nylon and polyester fibers; various small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for a range of applications; and a family of acetal based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal, and phenol sulfonic acid. Its chemical products are used in various markets and end uses comprising detergent, agrochemical, automotive, oil and gas, coatings, nutrition, and polymer additives. The Biofuels segment produces and sells biodiesel. This segment also sells petrodiesel in blends; and engages in buying, selling, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. The Biofuels segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through railcars, tank trucks, and barges in the United States. The company was formerly known as Viceroy Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to FutureFuel Corp. in October 2006. FutureFuel Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.