FutureFuel Corp. (FF) At $12.08 Forms Bottom; Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Had 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Summit Materials has $2200 highest and $18 lowest target. $19.67’s average target is -13.35% below currents $22.7 stock price. Summit Materials had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5. See Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Initiate

21/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $19 Initiates Coverage On

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.7. About 813,891 shares traded. Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has declined 25.85% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SUM News: 06/03/2018 Summit Materials at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 17/04/2018 – Summit Materials Debt Risk Falls 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $495M-$515M; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Loss $55.9M; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SUMMIT MATERIALS LLC TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 24/05/2018 – Summit Materials Tour Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Materials Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUM); 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Summit Materials LLC To ‘BB’, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, CO REITERATED CAPEX GUIDANCE OF RANGE OF $210 MLN TO $225 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. The Company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. It has a 134.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.