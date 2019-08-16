FutureFuel Corp. (FF) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) is a company in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of FutureFuel Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.40% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FutureFuel Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.34% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has FutureFuel Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel Corp. 0.00% 5.80% 4.80% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares FutureFuel Corp. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel Corp. N/A 14 22.32 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

FutureFuel Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio FutureFuel Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for FutureFuel Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 3.18 2.50

As a group, Chemicals – Major Diversified companies have a potential upside of 36.08%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FutureFuel Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FutureFuel Corp. -4.35% -3.16% -18.82% -34.77% -13.12% -26.54% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year FutureFuel Corp. has -26.54% weaker performance while FutureFuel Corp.’s peers have 24.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FutureFuel Corp. are 9 and 7.7. Competitively, FutureFuel Corp.’s peers have 3.13 and 2.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. FutureFuel Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FutureFuel Corp.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.93 shows that FutureFuel Corp. is 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, FutureFuel Corp.’s peers are 94.88% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Dividends

FutureFuel Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FutureFuel Corp.’s peers beat FutureFuel Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry. This segment also offers performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers that enhance stain resistance and dye-ability to nylon and polyester fibers; various small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for a range of applications; and a family of acetal based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal, and phenol sulfonic acid. Its chemical products are used in various markets and end uses comprising detergent, agrochemical, automotive, oil and gas, coatings, nutrition, and polymer additives. The Biofuels segment produces and sells biodiesel. This segment also sells petrodiesel in blends; and engages in buying, selling, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. The Biofuels segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through railcars, tank trucks, and barges in the United States. The company was formerly known as Viceroy Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to FutureFuel Corp. in October 2006. FutureFuel Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.