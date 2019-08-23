Futu Holdings Limited (FHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

As Asset Management companies, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.43 N/A -1.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.8% and 18.91% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund had bullish trend.