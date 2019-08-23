Futu Holdings Limited (FHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

As Asset Management companies, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.43
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.8% and 18.91% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund had bullish trend.
