Futu Holdings Limited (FHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Both Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.55 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 21.27% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -7.66% -21.46% 0% 0% 0% -16.64% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.