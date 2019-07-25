Futu Holdings Limited (FHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Both Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.55
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Demonstrates Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 21.27% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-7.66%
|-21.46%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-16.64%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.
