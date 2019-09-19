Futu Holdings Limited (FHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.13
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
In table 1 we can see Futu Holdings Limited and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Futu Holdings Limited and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 1.87%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance while Gladstone Investment Corporation has 9.3% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Futu Holdings Limited.
