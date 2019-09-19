Futu Holdings Limited (FHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.13 N/A 2.49 10.48

In table 1 we can see Futu Holdings Limited and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Futu Holdings Limited and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 1.87%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance while Gladstone Investment Corporation has 9.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Futu Holdings Limited.