Futu Holdings Limited (FHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.93
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
Table 1 highlights Futu Holdings Limited and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Competitively, 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance while BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 13.39% stronger performance.
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 5 of the 5 factors Futu Holdings Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.