Futu Holdings Limited (FHL)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.93 N/A 0.45 31.38

Table 1 highlights Futu Holdings Limited and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Competitively, 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance while BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 13.39% stronger performance.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 5 of the 5 factors Futu Holdings Limited.