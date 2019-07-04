Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|5.06
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Futu Holdings Limited and U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Futu Holdings Limited and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 1% of Futu Holdings Limited shares and 26.7% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-7.66%
|-21.46%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-16.64%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|7.83%
|4.2%
|7.33%
|-9.49%
|-48.12%
|12.73%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -16.64% weaker performance while U.S. Global Investors Inc. has 12.73% stronger performance.
Summary
U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats Futu Holdings Limited on 3 of the 5 factors.
