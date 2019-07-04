Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.06 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Futu Holdings Limited and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Futu Holdings Limited and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1% of Futu Holdings Limited shares and 26.7% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -7.66% -21.46% 0% 0% 0% -16.64% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -16.64% weaker performance while U.S. Global Investors Inc. has 12.73% stronger performance.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats Futu Holdings Limited on 3 of the 5 factors.