Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Comparison side by side

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Futu Holdings Limited and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Futu Holdings Limited and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Futu Holdings Limited and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 27.32% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -7.66% -21.46% 0% 0% 0% -16.64% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.18% -1.06% 1.32% 3.43% -3.98% 3.82%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Futu Holdings Limited.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.