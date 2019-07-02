Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Comparison side by side

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Futu Holdings Limited and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Futu Holdings Limited and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Futu Holdings Limited and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 27.32% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-7.66%
|-21.46%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-16.64%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.18%
|-1.06%
|1.32%
|3.43%
|-3.98%
|3.82%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Futu Holdings Limited.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
