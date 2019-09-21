Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.65
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Futu Holdings Limited and Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Futu Holdings Limited and Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Futu Holdings Limited and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 10.8% and 16.94% respectively. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 8.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bullish trend.
