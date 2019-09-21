Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.65 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Futu Holdings Limited and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Futu Holdings Limited and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Futu Holdings Limited and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 10.8% and 16.94% respectively. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 8.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bullish trend.