Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.64 N/A 0.52 26.47

Table 1 demonstrates Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.8% and 19.9% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance while Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has 7.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Futu Holdings Limited.