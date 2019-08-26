Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.64
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
Table 1 demonstrates Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Futu Holdings Limited and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.8% and 19.9% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance while Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has 7.22% stronger performance.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Futu Holdings Limited.
