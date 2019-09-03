Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) Comparison side by side

Both Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.37 N/A 0.81 15.60

In table 1 we can see Futu Holdings Limited and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Futu Holdings Limited and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 36.33%. Competitively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while MFS California Municipal Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats Futu Holdings Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.