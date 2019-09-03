Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) Comparison side by side

Both Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.37
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
In table 1 we can see Futu Holdings Limited and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Futu Holdings Limited and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 36.33%. Competitively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while MFS California Municipal Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats Futu Holdings Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.
