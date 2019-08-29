Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Futu Holdings Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Futu Holdings Limited and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Futu Holdings Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|N/A
|13
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Futu Holdings Limited and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.52
|1.58
|2.58
The potential upside of the competitors is 144.28%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Futu Holdings Limited and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance while Futu Holdings Limited’s peers have 20.51% stronger performance.
Dividends
Futu Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Futu Holdings Limited’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Futu Holdings Limited.
