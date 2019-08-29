Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Futu Holdings Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Futu Holdings Limited and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Futu Holdings Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Futu Holdings Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The potential upside of the competitors is 144.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Futu Holdings Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance while Futu Holdings Limited’s peers have 20.51% stronger performance.

Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Futu Holdings Limited’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Futu Holdings Limited.