Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 49 11.79 N/A 1.39 42.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Futu Holdings Limited and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Futu Holdings Limited and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Ratings

Futu Holdings Limited and Hamilton Lane Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $60 consensus price target and a 2.67% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance while Hamilton Lane Incorporated has 58.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Futu Holdings Limited.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.