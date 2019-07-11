Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|6.58
|N/A
|2.26
|2.72
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Futu Holdings Limited and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Futu Holdings Limited and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 29.87% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-7.66%
|-21.46%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-16.64%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-2.38%
|-0.81%
|-3.15%
|-5.03%
|-20.52%
|18.73%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -16.64% weaker performance while FS KKR Capital Corp. has 18.73% stronger performance.
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Futu Holdings Limited.
