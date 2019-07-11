Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.58 N/A 2.26 2.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Futu Holdings Limited and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Futu Holdings Limited and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 29.87% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -7.66% -21.46% 0% 0% 0% -16.64% FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited has -16.64% weaker performance while FS KKR Capital Corp. has 18.73% stronger performance.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Futu Holdings Limited.