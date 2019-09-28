Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) Comparison side by side

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 11 0.00 30.37M 0.00 0.00 Federated Investors Inc. 32 1.87 91.98M 2.13 16.32

Demonstrates Futu Holdings Limited and Federated Investors Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Futu Holdings Limited and Federated Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 270,918,822.48% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 284,944,237.92% 25% 14.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Federated Investors Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Federated Investors Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Futu Holdings Limited.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.