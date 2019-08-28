Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparison side by side

Both Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.22 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Futu Holdings Limited and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Futu Holdings Limited and CM Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Futu Holdings Limited and CM Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 49.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while CM Finance Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Futu Holdings Limited beats CM Finance Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.