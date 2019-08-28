Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparison side by side

Both Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.22
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Futu Holdings Limited and CM Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Futu Holdings Limited and CM Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Futu Holdings Limited and CM Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 49.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while CM Finance Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Futu Holdings Limited beats CM Finance Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
