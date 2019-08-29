Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Comparing side by side

Both Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Futu Holdings Limited and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Futu Holdings Limited and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats Futu Holdings Limited.