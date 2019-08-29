Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Comparing side by side

Both Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Futu Holdings Limited and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Futu Holdings Limited and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats Futu Holdings Limited.
