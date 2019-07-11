Fusion Connect Inc. (FSNN)’s Financial Results Comparing With UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Both Fusion Connect Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNN) and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Connect Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00 UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 3 0.93 N/A 0.14 24.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fusion Connect Inc. and UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fusion Connect Inc. and UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Connect Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fusion Connect Inc. and UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has an average target price of $5.25, with potential upside of 69.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.81% of Fusion Connect Inc. shares and 27% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 36.16% of Fusion Connect Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 45.4% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fusion Connect Inc. 1.11% -68.28% -95.26% -96.63% -98.37% -94.58% UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 1.23% -3.52% -14.1% -9.37% -33.4% 21%

For the past year Fusion Connect Inc. has -94.58% weaker performance while UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has 21% stronger performance.

Summary

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. beats Fusion Connect Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services. The Business Services segment offers cloud voice and unified communications as a service, which enhance communication and collaboration on virtually various devices and places; cloud connectivity services that connect customers to the cloud with managed network solutions; and cloud computing and infrastructure as service solutions that are designed to provide enterprise customers with a platform on which additional cloud services can be layered, as well as SIP trunking solution, which allows a customer to retain and use its existing telephone system. This segment also provides software as a service based solutions, including security and business continuity, as well as offers private and hybrid cloud, storage, backup and recovery, and secure file sharing services. The Carrier Services segment offers voice traffic termination through voice over IP technology. This segment interconnects to approximately 370 carrier customers and vendors; and sells voice services to other communications service providers, including the United States based carriers sending voice traffic to international destinations, and foreign carriers sending voice traffic to the United States and internationally. The company markets and sells its services primarily through distribution partners, direct sales personnel, and sales representatives. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading. The company offers optical transport products, such as packet transport network product lines and next generation packet transport network line that convert and translate data, video, voice, or other traffic into an optical signal that is transmitted over glass fiber; and SOO network (software-defined open packet optical) solution, which helps telecom operators to address the challenges related to the growth of mobile and cloud services, media streaming, and social networking, as well as new applications and services. It also provides carrier Wi-Fi products, such as a solution for a managed wireless access network, including multi-service gateways, network management systems, and Wi-Fi access points for carrier and MSO markets, as well as various deployment scenarios, including 3G/4G data offloading based on Wi-Fi technology; and a range of services comprising IPTV, high-speed Internet access, POTS, ISDN, VoIP, over twisted pair copper, and optical fiber. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.