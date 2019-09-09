Funko, Inc. (FNKO) At $23.16 Forms Top; THAI OIL PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIGN RE (TOIPF) Shorts Decreased By 0.04%

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) formed multiple top with $25.24 target or 9.00% above today’s $23.16 share price. Funko, Inc. (FNKO) has $1.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 226,313 shares traded. Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has risen 47.90% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FNKO News: 09/05/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/03/2018 – FUNKO INC QTRLY ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $0.22; 15/03/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Toy of the Year People’s Choice Award; 10/05/2018 – Funko 1Q EPS 4c; 12/03/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Funko, Inc. – FNKO; 15/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us seeks to halt vendor payments ahead of liquidation; 15/03/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Toy of the Year People’s Choice Award; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 26/03/2018 – Funko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

THAI OIL PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIGN RE (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) had a decrease of 0.04% in short interest. TOIPF’s SI was 282,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.04% from 282,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2826 days are for THAI OIL PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIGN RE (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)’s short sellers to cover TOIPF’s short positions. It closed at $2.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. FNKO’s profit will be $13.45 million for 21.44 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Funko, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Funko has $3200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 18.74% above currents $23.16 stock price. Funko had 5 analyst reports since June 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Friday, August 9 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by BMO Capital Markets.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in oil refining and distribution business in Thailand and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.95 billion. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm produces gasoline, diesel/gas oil, jet fuel, kerosene, fuel oil, and liquefied petroleum gas; and petrochemical products, such as paraxylene, benzene, toluene, and mixed xylenes.