Funko Inc. (FNKO) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Toys & Games companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68% of Funko Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.47% of all Toys & Games’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Funko Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.53% of all Toys & Games companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Funko Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko Inc. 0.00% 6.90% 1.60% Industry Average 2.98% 13.65% 4.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Funko Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Funko Inc. N/A 20 48.65 Industry Average 102.77M 3.45B 41.94

Funko Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Funko Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Funko Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 4.33 2.46

$26.38 is the consensus price target of Funko Inc., with a potential upside of 11.31%. The rivals have a potential upside of 8.92%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Funko Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Funko Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Funko Inc. -1.54% 5.85% 16.42% 38.48% 129.63% 65.02% Industry Average 0.00% 8.33% 12.34% 19.28% 71.03% 32.84%

For the past year Funko Inc. has stronger performance than Funko Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Funko Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3. Competitively, Funko Inc.’s rivals have 2.08 and 1.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Funko Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Funko Inc.

Dividends

Funko Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Funko Inc. beats Funko Inc.’s rivals.

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products. It offers various categories, including figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares, and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji., and Loungefly. brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.