Funko Inc. (FNKO) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Toys & Games companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Funko Inc. has 77.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 69.57% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Funko Inc. has 10.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.85% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Funko Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko Inc. 0.00% 6.90% 1.60% Industry Average 2.84% 9.70% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Funko Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Funko Inc. N/A 21 56.08 Industry Average 99.96M 3.52B 53.36

Funko Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Funko Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Funko Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 4.33 2.46

$26.38 is the consensus target price of Funko Inc., with a potential upside of 21.18%. The potential upside of the peers is -9.24%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ view is that Funko Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Funko Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Funko Inc. 2.84% 9.64% 26.06% 47.12% 47.9% 90.19% Industry Average 9.87% 15.84% 22.00% 33.00% 35.02% 61.82%

For the past year Funko Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Funko Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Funko Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.08 and has 1.55 Quick Ratio. Funko Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Funko Inc.

Dividends

Funko Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Funko Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to Funko Inc.’s competitors.

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products. It offers various categories, including figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares, and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji., and Loungefly. brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.