Fundsmith Llp Upped 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $20.15 Million; Novare Capital Management Maintains Position in Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 97,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3.54 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734.87M, up from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.97 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 26,873 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 22,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.00M shares traded or 35.19% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Fincl Select (XLF) by 19,831 shares to 25,325 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Emerging Mkt Bond (VWOB) by 7,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,448 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus reported 278,970 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 1,990 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Geode Management Ltd Liability holds 2.00M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Paragon Management Lc has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First City Capital Inc reported 0.4% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Ronna Sue Cohen owns 385,943 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,164 shares. Hanseatic Inc, New Mexico-based fund reported 1,336 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 97,999 shares. Hanson Doremus Management owns 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 250 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Lc has 0.58% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Anchor Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.51% or 214,613 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 96,441 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.