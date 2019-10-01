Fundsmith Llp Trimmed 3M Co (MMM) Position by $1.23 Million as Stock Declined; As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Holder Ashfield Capital Partners Has Decreased Position by $406,534

Fundsmith Llp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611.84M, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $165.06. About 228,772 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 88,433 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42M, down from 93,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $94. About 725,468 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,496 shares to 32,019 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 9,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mirae Asset Global Com Limited accumulated 395,462 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,227 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.24% stake. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il invested in 12,355 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ar Asset Mngmt invested 2.37% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Scopus Asset Mngmt LP has 0.34% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.18% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Spinnaker Trust holds 9,452 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers invested in 3,096 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management owns 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 550 shares. Frontier Mgmt has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,439 shares.

Fundsmith Llp, which manages about $2.92 billion and $19.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 41,012 shares to 3.81 million shares, valued at $960.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 170,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 2.15 million shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mcmillion Capital reported 465 shares. First Republic Invest Management stated it has 399,036 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 18,460 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The New York-based Investec Asset Mgmt North America has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Strategic Ltd owns 9,824 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Fruth Investment Mgmt holds 0.63% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,085 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Com holds 3.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 39,062 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa has 5,566 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Chilton Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 13,700 shares. The Tennessee-based Woodmont Counsel has invested 0.53% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Principal Group accumulated 1.40 million shares. Lathrop Investment has 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).