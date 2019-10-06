Fundsmith Llp Raised Masimo (MASI) Holding; Dana Investment Advisors Lifted Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake By $1.95 Million

Fundsmith Llp increased Masimo (MASI) stake by 17.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fundsmith Llp acquired 84,300 shares as Masimo (MASI)’s stock rose 22.23%. The Fundsmith Llp holds 574,963 shares with $85.57 million value, up from 490,663 last quarter. Masimo now has $7.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $148.7. About 153,350 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 30.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc acquired 38,913 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 167,100 shares with $8.40 million value, up from 128,187 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $38.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices

Among 2 analysts covering Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masimo has $18000 highest and $16000 lowest target. $175’s average target is 17.69% above currents $148.7 stock price. Masimo had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 63,570 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 1,500 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 554,794 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 157 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 146,606 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 0.03% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 3,860 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru accumulated 535,813 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co Limited has invested 0.97% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Renaissance Lc, New York-based fund reported 274,000 shares. 1,824 are owned by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc has 7,155 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prns Inc reported 14,329 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Company invested in 2,700 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.01% stake.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.05 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. On Friday, August 16 the insider Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10.

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.25’s average target is 28.28% above currents $43.07 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Friday, August 23. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $4700 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $70 target in Monday, April 22 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19 with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Friday, October 4. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5100 target. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 29 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability holds 107,854 shares. Hexavest reported 842,561 shares. 11,575 were reported by Advsr. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 1.22M shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associates invested in 2.89M shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability reported 532,748 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cna has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Research & Management invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Haverford Tru reported 13,301 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Frontier Investment Management Company invested 0.78% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Alps holds 0.28% or 755,816 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 1,701 shares. Assetmark owns 7,840 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc invested in 8,870 shares or 0.04% of the stock.