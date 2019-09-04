Fundsmith Llp Raised Its Stake in Ao Smith (AOS) as Market Valuation Declined; S&Co Has Raised Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stake by $848,160

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Ao Smith (AOS) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 73,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 763,583 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.71 million, up from 689,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Ao Smith for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 779,969 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01 million, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $122.46. About 1.11M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,500 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Donaldson Management Limited Com has invested 0.24% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Daiwa Securities Gp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). The Washington-based Washington Mngmt Inc has invested 0.4% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 154,997 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 0% or 9,011 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 2.11M shares. Invesco Ltd owns 2.42 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Fred Alger Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 564,193 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Prudential has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 193,043 shares. Moreover, M&T Savings Bank has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 10,864 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs accumulated 3,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia-based Ejf Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sir Management LP has 287,800 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust accumulated 5,098 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 78 shares stake. Aviva Plc owns 133,974 shares. Leavell Inv holds 0.26% or 15,354 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 14,167 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer holds 0.1% or 24,228 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bancorp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Veritable LP accumulated 4,537 shares. Paloma Partners invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dubuque National Bank And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Innovations Limited Com holds 5,845 shares.

