Fundsmith Llp Raised Its Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $20.84 Million; Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Lowered Stake by $13.87 Million as Valuation Declined

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 131,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5.99 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957.51 million, up from 5.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.09 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crossamerica Partners Lp (CAPL) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 770,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.25 million, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crossamerica Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 36,927 shares traded. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 5.72% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $554.6 MLN VS $469.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CAPL CUTS QTRLY DISTRIB. TO 52.50C/SHR FROM 62.75C, EST. 62.75C; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP: REPORTS REDUCTION IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTI; 07/05/2018 – REG-CrossAmerica Partners LP: Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.06; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Cuts Quarter Dividend to 52.5c; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS CUTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces Reduction in Qtrly Distribution

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com accumulated 231 shares. Ironwood Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Page Arthur B has invested 4.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp invested in 28,751 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wheatland Advsr accumulated 12,000 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 4,325 shares. 5,900 were reported by Highlander Capital Management Lc. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.64% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Stack Mngmt Incorporated invested 3.91% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Merchants owns 39,373 shares. The New Jersey-based Gateway Advisory has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bankshares Of The West holds 0.09% or 4,649 shares in its portfolio. Capital City Trust Com Fl owns 0.46% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,834 shares. 878,000 were reported by Cap Rech Glob. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 34,948 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 1.17 million shares to 6.74 million shares, valued at $229.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).