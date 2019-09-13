Fundsmith Llp Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Increased as Share Price Rose; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Market Value Rose While Veritable LP Lowered Holding

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 135,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01B, up from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $159.23. About 1.04 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 5,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 139,383 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, down from 144,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $65.53. About 972,791 shares traded or 28.00% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $5.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 18,030 shares to 705,669 shares, valued at $30.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 34,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $247.54 million for 15.17 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 850 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 14,264 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,126 shares. Moneta Grp Incorporated Invest Limited Company holds 0.04% or 225,738 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Energ Income Prns Lc invested in 5.63 million shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 620,554 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4.08M shares. Heronetta Management Ltd Partnership invested in 228,498 shares or 8.84% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc holds 12,111 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 25,000 shares. Mcmillion reported 2,005 shares. Webster National Bank N A invested in 0% or 200 shares. 280 were accumulated by Hartford Fincl Management.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Earnest Partners Lc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,775 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 1,368 shares. 17,342 were reported by Mechanics Savings Bank Department. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 35,743 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Washington Tru has 0.81% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 89,302 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability owns 7,147 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & Communication invested in 41,459 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited accumulated 158,499 shares. Cleararc Capital invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hm Payson & Com reported 54,532 shares. Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 52,170 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amer Bankshares stated it has 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

