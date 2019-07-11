Fundsmith Llp Maintains Stake in Marriott International Cl A (MAR); As Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Shares Declined, Shamrock Asset Management Lowered Holding

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 8.55M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500.

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (MAR) by 74.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 76,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,080 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, up from 103,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Marriott International Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.85 million shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Msci Finls Index Etf (FNCL) by 20,096 shares to 20,264 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS).

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.04M for 9.26 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.