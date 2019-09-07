Fundsmith Llp Lifted Its Holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) as Valuation Rose; As Cme Group (CME) Valuation Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.26 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 19,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 37,179 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 17,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 11/04/2018 – Anova Technologies Announces 150Mbps of Transport Between CME and Washington D.C; 22/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 21; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 30/05/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports; 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO STUDY UKRAINIAN SUNFLOWER OIL CONTRACT

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 41,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941.77M, up from 3.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31M shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,487 shares to 31,948 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 9,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,230 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

