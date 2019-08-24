Fundsmith Llp Lifted Estee Lauder (EL) Position By $58.76 Million; Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 101 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 100 reduced and sold stakes in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 35.39 million shares, down from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Penske Automotive Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 74 Increased: 68 New Position: 33.

Fundsmith Llp increased Estee Lauder (EL) stake by 5.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fundsmith Llp acquired 356,142 shares as Estee Lauder (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Fundsmith Llp holds 6.63 million shares with $1.10 billion value, up from 6.28 million last quarter. Estee Lauder now has $70.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.15. About 1.75 million shares traded or 20.71% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,097 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Andra Ap holds 0.2% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 42,300 shares. Baillie Gifford & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 188,260 shares. 526 are owned by Cwm Lc. Chesley Taft Associates Lc holds 3,676 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 91,159 shares stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1,751 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Acropolis Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.21% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 645 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Friess Associate Limited Com holds 1.57% or 129,413 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 21,802 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Jennison Assoc Limited invested in 1.22% or 7.41M shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,570 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.65 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M worth of stock. Another trade for 422,056 shares valued at $66.44 million was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Among 12 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $23100 highest and $142 lowest target. $195.92’s average target is -0.62% below currents $197.15 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 19 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 7. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EL in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. The firm operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments divisions. It has a 7.91 P/E ratio. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 388,025 shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 13/04/2018 – HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund; 07/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED DEBT ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Snr Unscd Nts ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG seeks as much as $6 bln for new Asia PE fund; 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 17/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Completes 1 Millionth Voice-Directed Preventive Maintenance Inspection; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Bruni J V & Co Co holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for 290,855 shares. Edmp Inc. owns 46,733 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 1.91% invested in the company for 25,475 shares. The California-based Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has invested 1.8% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 605,809 shares.