Fundsmith Llp Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Hills Bank & Trust Company Increases Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 413 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 30,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 12.17M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 billion, up from 12.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00M shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cloud Competition: Is Digital Ocean The Next AWS? – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$1,713, Is Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could Amazon’s One-Day Delivery Guarantee Actually Be a Big Risk? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Mngmt Llc invested in 644,823 shares or 6.54% of the stock. 86,081 were reported by Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation. Capital Intll Ca reported 10,274 shares stake. Pictet Asset Management reported 258,727 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 154,623 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated stated it has 2.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 13,581 were accumulated by Avenir. Chesley Taft Llc holds 16,589 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 776 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 16,000 shares. 1,430 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.17% or 2.79M shares. Addison Cap holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 863 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 52,179 shares. 27,062 are owned by Cognios Cap. Country Tru Bancorporation has invested 4.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 8,578 are held by Smart Portfolios Limited Co. Biondo Inv Advisors Ltd Co has invested 1.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, John G Ullman And Associate has 1.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Utd Commercial Bank Tru reported 10,766 shares. Mondrian Ptnrs Limited invested 2.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Research Investors holds 94.25 million shares. 32,749 are held by Telos Capital Mngmt Inc. Amica Retiree Med accumulated 3.95% or 36,163 shares. Matrix Asset Inc New York stated it has 207,614 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd reported 12,490 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 38,870 shares stake. Ithaka Group Llc invested in 323,422 shares or 6.57% of the stock.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 10/01/2019: CUI, SPI, CVET, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2019.