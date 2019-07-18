Fundsmith Llp Increased Ao Smith (AOS) Holding By $3.91 Million; Kennedy Capital Management Has Raised By $2.14 Million Its Carriage Services (CSV) Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Carriage Services Inc (CSV) stake by 31.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 112,640 shares as Carriage Services Inc (CSV)’s stock rose 0.72%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 466,208 shares with $8.98M value, up from 353,568 last quarter. Carriage Services Inc now has $333.85M valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 10,309 shares traded. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 23.45% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 15/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARRIAGE SERVICES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 15/03/2018 – SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD SIAL.Sl – IN FEB SIA GROUP AIRLINES’ PASSENGER CARRIAGE INCREASED 4.2% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – TIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOGISTICS GROUP CO LTD 8348.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO PHASED INCREASE IN UNIT PRICE OF CERTAIN CARRIAGE; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 23/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Closing of Exchange of Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR ASSIGNS CARRIAGE SERVICES ‘B’ RTG, POSITIVE OTLK; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 23/04/2018 – Pumpkin Carriage Drives Japan Bank From Star Status to `Pariah’; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1; OUTLOOK STABLE

Fundsmith Llp increased Ao Smith (AOS) stake by 10.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fundsmith Llp acquired 73,680 shares as Ao Smith (AOS)’s stock declined 6.38%. The Fundsmith Llp holds 763,583 shares with $40.71M value, up from 689,903 last quarter. Ao Smith now has $7.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 374,693 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $980,000 were sold by JONES PAUL W on Friday, February 8. 4,836 shares were sold by Dana Paul R, worth $239,400 on Friday, February 8. Goodwin Wallace E also sold $660,244 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 3 analysts covering A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. A.O. Smith had 5 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 193,043 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Twin Mgmt invested 0.27% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Intl Group Inc has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 1.64% or 77,727 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 45,797 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assoc holds 38,855 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 0.43% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 44,200 shares. 499,700 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 610,641 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 34,238 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSV shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.48% more from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 33,171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Weber Alan W reported 0% stake. Highlander Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 1,000 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Bailard Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 10,000 shares. Falcon Point Cap Lc owns 30,342 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc has 0.01% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Natl Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 126,070 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) stake by 13,907 shares to 59,539 valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) stake by 70,701 shares and now owns 303,488 shares. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) was reduced too.